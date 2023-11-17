Can we count on Klim Kostin finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

  • Kostin has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Kostin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 4-1
10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

