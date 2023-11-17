Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hayes, in his last showing, had eight points, five assists and two blocks in a 126-120 loss to the Hawks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hayes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-192)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the NBA last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers conceded 23 assists per game last year (best in the NBA).

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Killian Hayes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 18 5 2 5 0 0 1 2/8/2023 29 9 2 6 1 0 2 11/27/2022 33 16 3 8 2 1 2 11/4/2022 18 2 1 2 0 0 2

