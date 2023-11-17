The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, are in action Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Compher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

J.T. Compher vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Compher has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Compher has an assist in eight of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Compher Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 2 13 Points 2 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

