The Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, at Avicii Arena. Prop bets for Larkin in that upcoming Red Wings-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In five of 16 games this year, Larkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 16 games this season, Larkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 16 games this year, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Larkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Larkin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 17 Points 6 5 Goals 3 12 Assists 3

