When the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 2:00 PM ET

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Larkin has accumulated three goals and eight assists.

Larkin averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:34 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:52 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

