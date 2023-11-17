Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Cunningham, in his most recent game, had nine points, 12 assists and three steals in a 126-120 loss to the Hawks.

In this article we will look at Cunningham's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the league defensively last season, giving up 23 per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2022 31 19 5 5 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.