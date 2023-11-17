The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Copp available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Andrew Copp vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:56 on the ice per game.

In four of 16 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 16 games this year, Copp has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Copp has an assist in two of 16 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Copp's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Copp Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

