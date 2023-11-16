The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) battle the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Broncos scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (63.2) than the Penguins allowed their opponents to score (59.5).

When Western Michigan allowed fewer than 67.2 points last season, it went 9-4.

Last year, the Penguins recorded only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Broncos gave up (69.1).

When Youngstown State put up more than 69.1 points last season, it went 11-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Schedule