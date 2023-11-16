How to Watch the Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) battle the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (63.2) than the Penguins allowed their opponents to score (59.5).
- When Western Michigan allowed fewer than 67.2 points last season, it went 9-4.
- Last year, the Penguins recorded only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Broncos gave up (69.1).
- When Youngstown State put up more than 69.1 points last season, it went 11-1.
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 77-53
|Wintrust Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 71-58
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
