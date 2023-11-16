Should you wager on Shayne Gostisbehere to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:30 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

