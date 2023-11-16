Dylan Larkin and Tim Stutzle are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators square off at Avicii Arena on Thursday (starting at 2:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in , Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 15 games for Detroit add up to 17 total points on the season.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 15 total points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and five assists in 15 games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Moritz Seider has netted one goal on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Stuetzle is one of Ottawa's leading contributors (17 total points), having amassed three goals and 14 assists.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 1 3 4 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Claude Giroux has five goals and nine assists to total 14 points (1.1 per game).

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 2 1 3 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

