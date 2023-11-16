Red Wings vs. Senators November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Ottawa Senators face the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 2:00 PM ET), Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat will be among the most exciting players to watch.
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSDET
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Dylan Larkin is an important part of the offense for Detroit, with 17 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and 12 assists in 15 games.
- DeBrincat's 15 points this season, including 10 goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.
- This season, J.T. Compher has three goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 11.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, allowing zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (69th in the league).
Senators Players to Watch
- Tim Stutzle has been a big player for Ottawa this season, collecting 17 points in 13 games.
- Giroux has chipped in with 14 points (five goals, nine assists).
- Mathieu Joseph has 13 points for Ottawa, via four goals and nine assists.
- Anton Forsberg (2-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .833% save percentage ranks 67th in the NHL.
Red Wings vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|3rd
|3.85
|Goals Scored
|3.67
|4th
|21st
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|17th
|8th
|32.7
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|10th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|12th
|21.82%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|10th
|24th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.95%
|16th
