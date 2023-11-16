The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Avicii Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSDET to watch as the Senators and the Red Wings square off.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in , Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 49 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 17th in the league.

The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 15 5 12 17 8 10 51.9% Alex DeBrincat 15 10 5 15 10 9 20% Moritz Seider 15 1 10 11 8 4 - J.T. Compher 15 3 8 11 7 3 46.7% Lucas Raymond 15 5 6 11 7 6 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 44 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Senators' 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Senators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players