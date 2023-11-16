Red Wings vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 16
Here's a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (6-7) at Avicii Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artem Zub
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: ,
- Arena: Avicii Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Detroit gives up 3.3 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +6.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6.
Red Wings vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-125)
|Red Wings (+105)
|6.5
