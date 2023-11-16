MAC teams will hit the court in three games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Dayton Flyers squaring off against the Ohio Bobcats at Convocation Center Ohio.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Ohio Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Illinois Huskies at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!