Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. There are prop bets for Raymond available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Lucas Raymond vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In five of 15 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Raymond has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Raymond has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Raymond Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 5 11 Points 3 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

