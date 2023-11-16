Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
On Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Lucas Raymond going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play, Raymond has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Raymond averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|16:05
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
