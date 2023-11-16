Can we expect Jeff Petry lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Petry has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3
10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4
10/12/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

