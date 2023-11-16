Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
Can we expect Jeff Petry lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Petry stats and insights
- Petry is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Petry has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|19:32
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.