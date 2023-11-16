Can we anticipate J.T. Compher finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:37 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

