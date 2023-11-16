Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Avicii Arena. If you'd like to wager on Copp's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp has averaged 18:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Copp has scored a goal in four of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Copp has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 15 contests this season, Copp has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Copp's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 5 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.