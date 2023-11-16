Alex DeBrincat will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators face off at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for DeBrincat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 18:05 on the ice per game.

In six of 15 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in eight games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 15 games played.

The implied probability that DeBrincat hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 1 15 Points 0 10 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

