Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a game to watch on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Hampton Pirates vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Hampton vs. North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Alabama State Hornets vs. No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
How to Watch Alabama State vs. Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Privateers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
How to Watch New Orleans vs. Mississippi State
- TV: SEC Network+
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Center
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Notre Dame
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Elon Phoenix vs. No. 14 NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reynolds Coliseum
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
How to Watch Elon vs. NC State
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Temple Owls vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
How to Watch Temple vs. Ole Miss
- TV: SEC Network+
