Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan | Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois | Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Week 12 MAC Results

Eastern Michigan 30 Akron 27

  • Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 39

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Smith (20-for-32, 214 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Samson Evans (15 ATT, 71 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Hamze Elzayat (7 TAR, 6 REC, 92 YDS)

Akron Leaders

  • Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (19-for-26, 223 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (26 ATT, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Daniel George (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern MichiganAkron
315Total Yards315
214Passing Yards240
101Rushing Yards75
0Turnovers0

Northern Illinois 24 Western Michigan 0

  • Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Rocky Lombardi (9-for-17, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Antario Brown (21 ATT, 159 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Christian Carter (1 TAR, 1 REC, 33 YDS)

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (18-for-31, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Buckley (9 ATT, 26 YDS)
  • Receiving: Leroy Thomas (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northern IllinoisWestern Michigan
386Total Yards206
99Passing Yards182
287Rushing Yards24
0Turnovers0

Toledo 32 Bowling Green 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

Toledo Leaders

  • Passing: DeQuan Finn (20-for-30, 279 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Peny Boone (15 ATT, 131 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Anthony Torres (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Bazelak (23-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Taron Keith (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Harold Fannin (7 TAR, 5 REC, 89 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Bowling GreenToledo
404Total Yards415
309Passing Yards279
95Rushing Yards136
1Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 12 MAC Games

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 15
  • Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 15
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio (-10.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)

