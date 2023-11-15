The college football season rolls on into Week 12, which features six games involving schools from the MAC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Northern Illinois Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!