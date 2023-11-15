Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Flyers on November 15, 2023
Player props can be found for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Travis Sanheim, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs. Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:20 per game.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Sebastian Aho has four goals and nine assists to total 13 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Sanheim is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 14 points (0.9 per game), with two goals and 12 assists in 15 games (playing 25:53 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Travis Konecny has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with nine goals and four assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.