The South Florida Bulls (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) meet in a game with no set line at Yuengling Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Last year 10 of Central Michigan's games hit the over.

The Chippewas' record against the spread last season was 12-15-0.

Central Michigan (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 7.3% less often than South Florida (15-14-0) last season.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 72.0 137.7 72.0 145 139.3 Central Michigan 65.7 137.7 73.0 145 142.3

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas scored an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.0 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 19-10-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Central Michigan 9-9 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

