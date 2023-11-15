Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 15
The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-8.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-8.5)
|46.5
|-315
|+250
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Ohio has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
