MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) square off on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

On defense, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 266.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 101st (339.1 yards per game). Central Michigan ranks 95th with 346.6 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 108th with 415 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Central Michigan Ohio 346.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (103rd) 415 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.2 (5th) 163.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.2 (97th) 182.8 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.9 (88th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (56th) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (60th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recored 1,542 passing yards, or 154.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 36.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner nine times.

The team's top rusher, Marion Lukes, has carried the ball 114 times for 601 yards (60.1 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 239 yards.

Myles Bailey has run for 369 yards across 87 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has registered 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 428 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has put together a 347-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 41 targets.

Tyson Davis' 33 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,777 yards (177.7 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 196 rushing yards on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 134 times for 564 yards (56.4 per game), scoring six times.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 117 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 519 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has collected 44 receptions and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has caught 37 passes for 461 yards (46.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ty Walton's 32 grabs have turned into 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.