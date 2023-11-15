Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a Big Ten team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Peter's Peacocks at Illinois Fighting Illini
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|B1G+
|Northwestern Wildcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall Pirates
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|North Dakota State Bison at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.