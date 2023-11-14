The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 74 290th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.7 204th 6th 9 Turnovers 12.2 217th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.