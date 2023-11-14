The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Information

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th
23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 74 290th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th
133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
193rd 12.8 Assists 12.7 204th
6th 9 Turnovers 12.2 217th

