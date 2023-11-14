A pair of MAC teams square off when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-4) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 54.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.

Northern Illinois has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

