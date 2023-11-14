The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) host a MAC clash against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois is totaling 356.9 yards per game offensively this year (91st in the FBS), and is allowing 325 yards per game (27th) on defense. Western Michigan's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 32.3 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 69th with 27.4 points per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ESPNU.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Western Michigan Northern Illinois 391 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (92nd) 397.5 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (27th) 168.1 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (62nd) 222.9 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (103rd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (80th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (89th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has put up 1,200 passing yards, or 120 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.3% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 886 yards on 162 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 110 carries and totaled 414 yards with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack leads his squad with 623 receiving yards on 66 catches with one touchdown.

Blake Bosma has racked up 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Leroy Thomas' 27 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 284 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,799 yards passing for Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 914 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Gavin Williams has carried the ball 60 times for 305 yards (30.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's leads his squad with 441 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put together a 313-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 38 targets.

Grayson Barnes has racked up 16 grabs for 291 yards, an average of 29.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

