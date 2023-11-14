Tuesday's contest features the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) clashing at Welsh-Ryan Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-60 victory for heavily favored Northwestern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 84, Western Michigan 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-23.9)

Northwestern (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan Performance Insights

Western Michigan averaged 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 74.0 points per contest (290th-ranked).

Last year the Broncos grabbed 33.4 boards per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last season Western Michigan ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.7 per game.

The Broncos ranked sixth-worst in the country with 9.3 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball).

Last year the Broncos drained 8.1 threes per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.0% (240th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Western Michigan was 300th in the country with 8.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 313th with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last season Western Michigan took 58.4% two-pointers, accounting for 68.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.6% three-pointers (31.8% of the team's baskets).

