The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (41.4%).

Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.

The Broncos put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Western Michigan went 7-11 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Michigan scored 72.9 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.0).

At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more trifectas away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule