The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.
  • The Broncos put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Western Michigan went 7-11 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Michigan scored 72.9 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.0).
  • At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more trifectas away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Dakota State L 80-76 University Arena
11/11/2023 Georgia State L 77-70 University Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena

