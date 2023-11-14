How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (41.4%).
- Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.
- The Broncos put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Western Michigan went 7-11 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Michigan scored 72.9 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.0).
- At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more trifectas away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Dakota State
|L 80-76
|University Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia State
|L 77-70
|University Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Raider Arena
