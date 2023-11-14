Little Caesars Arena is where the Detroit Pistons (2-9) and Atlanta Hawks (5-4) will square off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Jalen Duren and Trae Young are players to watch for the Pistons and Hawks, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE

BSDET, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their most recent game to the Bulls, 119-108, on Sunday. Kevin Knox led the way with 18 points, and also had three rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Knox 18 3 1 1 0 4 Isaiah Stewart 17 11 2 0 0 3 Alec Burks 16 3 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Duren's numbers for the season are 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 15.3 boards per contest, shooting 80.0% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart puts up 14.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alec Burks' numbers for the season are 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 50.0% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Watch Duren, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.