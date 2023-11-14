Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Atlanta Hawks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 23.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Ausar Thompson's 6.3-point scoring average is 7.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (10.5).

Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

