Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-9), which currently has five players listed (including Jalen Duren), as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons head into this contest following a 119-108 loss to the Bulls on Sunday. In the losing effort, Kevin Knox paced the Pistons with 18 points.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 18.0 15.3 4.0

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

