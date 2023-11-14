Pistons vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.
Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|233.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- Detroit has had an average of 223.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Detroit is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|6
|66.7%
|120.3
|230
|117
|231.2
|234.8
|Pistons
|3
|27.3%
|109.7
|230
|114.2
|231.2
|220.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- This season, Detroit is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-3-0 ATS (.500).
- The Pistons' 109.7 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117 points, Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|5-6
|4-4
|7-4
|Hawks
|3-6
|0-3
|5-4
Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Pistons
|Hawks
|109.7
|120.3
|23
|4
|2-0
|3-4
|1-1
|5-2
|114.2
|117
|20
|23
|5-4
|1-0
|2-7
|1-0
