Oakland vs. Bowling Green November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|332nd
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|351st
|319th
|28.9
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.