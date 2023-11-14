How to Watch Oakland vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.
- Oakland went 7-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Falcons ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Golden Grizzlies recorded were 5.2 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
- Oakland had a 7-2 record last season when putting up more than 78.5 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged away from home (69.9).
- Defensively the Golden Grizzlies were better in home games last year, ceding 76.1 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Oakland sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (30.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
