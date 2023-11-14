The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.

Oakland went 7-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Falcons ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Golden Grizzlies recorded were 5.2 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).

Oakland had a 7-2 record last season when putting up more than 78.5 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged away from home (69.9).

Defensively the Golden Grizzlies were better in home games last year, ceding 76.1 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.

In home games, Oakland sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (30.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

