The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.
  • Oakland went 7-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Falcons ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
  • Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Golden Grizzlies recorded were 5.2 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
  • Oakland had a 7-2 record last season when putting up more than 78.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

  • Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged away from home (69.9).
  • Defensively the Golden Grizzlies were better in home games last year, ceding 76.1 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Oakland sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (30.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ohio State L 79-73 Value City Arena
11/10/2023 @ Illinois L 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Bowling Green - Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.