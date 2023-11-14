The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) go up against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.
  • Michigan State put together a 15-5 record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Michigan State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72).
  • At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

