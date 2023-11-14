Tuesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-1) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Michigan squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

In their last time out, the Wolverines won on Monday 80-61 over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 79, Oakland 73

Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season (posting 73.5 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and conceding 63.4 per contest, 153rd in college basketball) and had a +334 scoring differential.

In conference tilts, Michigan tallied fewer points per game (73.2) than its season average (73.5).

Offensively the Wolverines performed better in home games last year, putting up 78.6 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game on the road.

Michigan surrendered 63.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was one more points than it allowed when playing on the road (62.6).

