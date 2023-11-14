Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Hayes produced seven points in a 119-108 loss against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Hayes, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-105)

Over 9.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-192)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league last season, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the league.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last season, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Killian Hayes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 34 21 2 6 2 0 0 12/23/2022 31 17 5 5 1 0 2 10/28/2022 19 2 5 4 0 0 0 10/26/2022 16 5 1 4 1 1 1

