Isaiah Stewart NBA Player Preview vs. the Hawks - November 14
The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a wager on Stewart's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)
Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.
- The Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Hawks gave up 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.
- Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.
Isaiah Stewart vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/23/2022
|28
|7
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10/28/2022
|29
|17
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|10/26/2022
|27
|7
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
