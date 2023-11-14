The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart, in his most recent time out, had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

The Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks gave up 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 28 7 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 29 17 8 1 2 1 0 10/26/2022 27 7 9 0 0 1 0

