The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at FAU Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Eastern Michigan's games last year hit the over.

The Eagles had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Florida Atlantic had more success against the spread than Eastern Michigan last year, tallying an ATS record of 23-11-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of the Eagles.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 77.8 150 65.3 146.1 141.6 Eastern Michigan 72.2 150 80.8 146.1 151.2

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Owls allowed.

Eastern Michigan put together a 10-9 ATS record and a 7-14 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 19-15-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Eastern Michigan 17-0 Home Record 6-7 11-3 Away Record 2-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

