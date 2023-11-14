Oddsmakers give the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) the edge when they host the Akron Zips (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 for the outing.

Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 59th with 25.0 points allowed per game. Akron has been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 283.7 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 331.8 total yards per contest (30th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 38.5 -115 -105 N/A N/A

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

The Eagles have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 276.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-103-worst). They've been better on defense, ceding 406 total yards per contest (99th).

Over the previous three contests, the Eagles rank -62-worst in scoring offense (19 points per game) and -104-worst in scoring defense (38 points per game allowed).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Eastern Michigan, who ranks -41-worst in passing offense (184.7 passing yards per game) and -63-worst in passing defense (249.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

Over the last three contests, the Eagles rank -98-worst in rushing offense (91.7 rushing yards per game) and -10-worst in rushing defense (156.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three contests, the Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Eastern Michigan has hit the over twice.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Eastern Michigan has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Eastern Michigan has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,420 yards (142 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 88 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 456 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 200 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Samson Evans has carried the ball 105 times for 437 yards (43.7 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 40 receptions for 393 yards (39.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 308-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes on 51 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's 19 receptions have turned into 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Mikah Coleman paces the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Eastern Michigan's top-tackler, Joseph Sparacio, has 63 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks this year.

Bennett Walker has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 12 tackles and three passes defended.

