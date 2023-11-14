Tuesday's game features the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) squaring off at FAU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-56 victory for heavily favored Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Eastern Michigan 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-26.6)

Florida Atlantic (-26.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan's defensive performance was second-worst in the country last season with 80.8 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, putting up 72.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Eagles grabbed only 27.8 boards per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 34 boards per contest (332nd-ranked).

Looking at assists, Eastern Michigan dished out only 9.6 per contest (worst in college basketball).

The Eagles committed 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Eagles drained 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 31.6% three-point percentage (312th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan ceded 8.5 treys per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.2% three-point percentage (219th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan attempted 39.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 66.7% of the shots it took (and 76.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 treys per contest, which were 33.3% of its shots (and 23.9% of the team's buckets).

