How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) go up against the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Owls had given up to their opponents (40.3%).
- Eastern Michigan went 6-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Owls ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.
- The Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Owls gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan went 7-14 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.
- The Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 away.
- At home, Eastern Michigan made 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
