The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) go up against the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Owls had given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Eastern Michigan went 6-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.

The Owls ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.

The Eagles scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Owls gave up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan went 7-14 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.

The Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 away.

At home, Eastern Michigan made 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule