The Eastern Michigan Eagles should win their game versus the Akron Zips at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-4) Over (39) Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

The Eagles' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Eastern Michigan has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

There have been four Eagles games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Eastern Michigan games have had an average of 46.3 points this season, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The Zips have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Zips are 3-5-1 against the spread this year.

Akron is 3-4 against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.

Zips games have gone over the point total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The average over/under in Akron games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 39 in this outing.

Eagles vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 19 25 25 21.8 13 28.2 Akron 15.4 28.1 19.8 29 12.5 27.5

