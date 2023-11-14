The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 76.6 60th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 75.3 318th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.7 65th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 10.2 8th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.5 221st 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.