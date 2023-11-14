The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) take on the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-23.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Ole Miss won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Rebels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

